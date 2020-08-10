Jericho Public Library Upcoming Virtual Events

Below are some of the upcoming virtual events at the Jericho Public Library.

For all events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register.

Monday, Aug. 10

2:00 p.m. – The Hollywood Blockbuster: How Steven Spielberg & George Lucas

changed the Movies presented by Brian Rose

Whether making films together like Indiana Jones or separately, E.T., Jurassic Park or The Empire Strikes Back, they introduced the “modern blockbuster.” Join Brian Rose when he

invites you to look at how Spielberg and Lucas changed the movies.

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

Put on some comfortable clothing and join Mindy for this exercise class while in the comfort and safety of your home.

5:00 p.m. – Teen Artist Michael Albert “Cerealism”

Join American Pop Artist Michael Albert as he shows you how to create your own “cerealism” collage. “Cerealism” is an art form that Michael has trademarked to describe a body of work composed of collages made from cereal boxes.

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Join Linda for this evening exercise class designed to get you fit and look fabulous.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Ms. Liz- Ages 2-5

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your

life.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

Join Chuck Van Horn for these watercolor demonstrations and learn watercolor techniques,

tips and tricks. Bring your questions. There will be time for questions and critiques.

7:00 p.m. – Summer STEAM Camp: Campfire Songs & Activities with Music Play

Patrol

Students learn a variety of movement-based songs and activities from around the world. Using their bodies as instruments, students learn how to create different patterns while singing songs.

7:00 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Your Spirit Guides Workshop with Winter Brook,

Psychic Medium

Join Winter Brook as she explains what Spirit Guides are and how we work with many different ones over our lifetime. Afterward, she will give mini guide readings as time allows. Winter Brook is a certified psychic medium whose office is in Northport and works with students and clients worldwide.