Jericho Public Library Virtual Events

For all virtual events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org to register.

Thursday, July 30

5:30 p.m. – Yoga w/Joe Joe Cilmi, is a certified Iyengar Hatha Yoga Instructor. Join him for this yoga class geared for all levels and reduce the stress in your life while keeping fit.

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (Children Ages 3-Kindergarten)

Friday, July 31

11:00 a.m. – The Benefits of Stretching As We Age with Kerri Winans Kaley. Join Kerri for this beneficial program as she tells you how to develop and maintain flexibility, good balance and range of motion while reducing the risk of injury.

3:00 p.m. – Prestino Magic Series Magic’s secrets are revealed in this series presented by the amazing magician, Prestino. Learn the basic skills through demonstrations performed here with simple step by step instruction. Practice, and you may be the next budding magician or simply wow your friends with your magic prowess. Parents can assist their children with these activities.

Monday, Aug. 3

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta Put on some comfortable clothing and join

Mindy for this exercise class while in the comfort and safety of your home.

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray Spend the evening exercising with Linda.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your life.

6:00 p.m. – Teen Book Club Swap and Share Join us on Zoom to discuss a book you read this summer. It could be a graphic novel, audiobook, or ebook. Bonus: You can discuss one of the books you choose for Summer Reading. You can earn one hour of Community Service for participating.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

11:00 a.m. – Summer STEAM Camp Building Food Webs at the Pond Following the flow of energy from plants to animals, we also discover how humans get the energy to fuel their daily lives. In addition to a mix of live animal ambassadors, video clips and photos, during the presentation, we bring in a bucket of actual pond water to see what critters we can catch, live on camera.

1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn Join Chuck Van Horn for these watercolor demonstrations and learn tips and tricks. Bring your questions. There will be time for Q&A.

7:30 p.m. – Teen & Adult Removing the Barriers to Success Join Eileen Der Aris, Life Coach and learn to recognize these obstacles and “get out of your own way” for a more fulfilling life.