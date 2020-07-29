Local Athletes Participate In Virtual 5K

Although the Greater Long Island Running Club and Northwell’s Plainview and Syosset Hospitals weren’t able to stage the 17th annual Heart and Sole 5K as a live race through the streets of Plainview this year, they did the next best thing, a virtual race.

Runners signed up for the event, paid their entry fee and had a week-long period to run the 5 kilometers wherever they wanted and report their times.

159 runners and walkers registered for the virtual event and 102 of them posted their times.

Not surprisingly, a couple of local runners – Jossi Fritz-Mauer of Old Bethpage and Karen Friedman of Plainview, posted the fastest male and female times, 17:49 for Jossi and 20:43 for Karen (her fastest 5K ever, and on a treadmill!).

Through entry fees and additional donations, a substantial amount was raised for the Deborah Tascone RN Caregiver Center at Plainview Hospital.

Nice job putting all the pieces together by GLIRC Executive Director Sue Fitzpatrick and GLIRC Event Director Karen Schackner, as well as by Dr. Alan Mensch and Christine Patti of Plainview and Syosset Hospitals.

Thanks to the generosity of Dr. Alan Mensch, the Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Medical Director of Plainview Hospital, a Flat Screen Smart HD TV was awarded as the Door Prize for the event, and on Tuesday afternoon, July 28 at Plainview Hospital the name of Kim Solomine of Syosset was randomly selected to win that prize.