Former Syosset Public Library Employee Charged With Embezzling Money

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that a former employee of the Syosset Public Library was arraigned today on grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing more than $111,000 from the Library over seven years.

Angela Khilnani, 56, of Central Islip, was arraigned before Judge Karen Moroney on charges of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a C felony), Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree (an E felony) and Official Misconduct (an A misdemeanor).

The defendant was released to pretrial services and was required to surrender her passport. She is due back in court on Sept. 9. If convicted of the top count, she faces a maximum of five to 15 years in prison.

“This defendant abused the faith and trust of the community by allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the Library over seven years,” DA Singas said. “Libraries provide vital services to our communities, and anyone caught stealing from them will be held to account.”

Syosset Public Library officials said, “The Syosset Public Library is grateful to the Nassau County District Attorney and her staff for their efforts in this investigation and prosecution of this matter. The Library has fully cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so. We are eager to see this matter resolved.”

DA Singas said from 2012 until Nov. 2019, the defendant allegedly stole a total of at least $111,571.24 in payroll funds from the Syosset Public Library.

As a Senior Account Clerk, the defendant’s responsibilities at the library included payroll and bookkeeping.

Beginning in 2012, the defendant, without permission from library officials, would allegedly add excess hours, as well as payments labeled as “other compensation,” in the range of $225 to $2,851 to her paychecks.

In total, she allegedly directed unauthorized compensation to her paychecks at least 100 times.

Payroll discrepancies were found following an investigation by the Library’s director and general counsel. Library officials looked into their records following a similar case the NCDA prosecuted in Nov. 2019 and handed the case over to the NCDA later that month.

The defendant voluntarily resigned from her position at the Library, and she allegedly used the money for personal purposes.

Assistant District Attorney Heather Kalachman of DA Singas’ Public Corruption Bureau is prosecuting this case. The defendant is represented by Scott Limmer, Esq.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.

