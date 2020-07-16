Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

Go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org/events/month to register for all of the following virtual events.
Thursday, July 16
5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe
7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (Children Ages 3-Kindergarten)
Friday, July 17
2:00 p.m. – Great Performers: Warren Beatty with Marc Courtade
3:00 p.m. – Prestino Magic Series
Monday, July 20
4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray
7:00 p.m. – Teen Kahoot- Out of This World Trivia
Tuesday, July 21
10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Ms. Liz
11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson
7:00 p.m. – Talk About Books with Fran Cohen: This Tender Land by William Krueger
Wednesday, July 22
10:30 a.m. – Summer Steam Camp: Musical Storytelling with Music Play Patrol
1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn
7:30 p.m. – Teen Removing the Barriers to Success