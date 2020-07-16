Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

By
Josh Finkelstein
-
0
7
Standing in the middle of the newly renovated Teen Scene section of the Jericho Public Library are Gina Patronaggio (left), reference librarian for Young Adult Services and Director Christina Brenner (Photos by Dave Gil de Rubio)

Go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org/events/month to register for all of the following virtual events.

Thursday, July 16

5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (Children Ages 3-Kindergarten)

Friday, July 17

2:00 p.m. – Great Performers: Warren Beatty with Marc Courtade

3:00 p.m. – Prestino Magic Series

Monday, July 20

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

7:00 p.m. – Teen Kahoot- Out of This World Trivia

Tuesday, July 21

10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Ms. Liz

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

7:00 p.m. – Talk About Books with Fran Cohen: This Tender Land by William Krueger

Wednesday, July 22

10:30 a.m. – Summer Steam Camp: Musical Storytelling with Music Play Patrol

1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

7:30 p.m. – Teen Removing the Barriers to Success

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply