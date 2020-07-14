Syosset Relief Group Making Impact During Pandemic

BY JAMES KIM

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in so many ways, whether it be the loss of a loved one or simply cabin fever.

Even though many may want to resume their normal lives again, they must also consider the health of other people.

As such, Syosset High School’s relief (red cross) group has taken many measures to help those on the front lines and affected by the pandemic.

In March, the Syosset Relief Group set up a fundraiser to raise money for the American Red Cross. Although their original goal was to raise $1,000, due to the kind contributions of its members, it more than doubled it in less than a month.

With the help of Jericho Red Cross, they were able to collectively reach a grand total of $2,296 in donations.

These donations helped ensure a sufficient supply of blood reached hospitals and provided food and other basic necessities to those in need. Syosset Relief Group also acknowledges the widespread isolation caused by this pandemic.

Consequently, they decided to create a fun Bingo night to connect the Syosset community in these troubled times.

Not only have they fostered a sense of community, but the Bingo night has also allowed Syosset Relief Group to raise $600 more to donate thousands of face masks to Nassau University Medical Center.

Syosset Relief Group is proud to collaborate with their community to help local healthcare

heroes on the front lines.

In order to express their gratitude, they decided to create posters to thank local healthcare heroes, which are currently on display at Nassau University Medical Center.

Furthermore, Syosset Relief Group was featured in both the Red Cross Youth May and June

Newsletters for launching multiple successful community service initiatives throughout the

COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 150 members, Syosset Relief Group has earned the Top Hour Earning High School accolade from the American Red Cross by collectively accumulating over 1,707 community service hours, and it is excited to continue its initiatives helping New York recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.