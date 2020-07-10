Upcoming Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

Here are the following virtual events at the Jericho Public Library from July 13 to July 15.
For all events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register.
Monday, July 13:
2:00 p.m. – Profiles: The Urgency of Toni Morrison w/Dr. William Thierfelder
4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray
7:00 p.m. – Book Discussion of Freckle Juice ( Grades 1 & 2)
Tuesday, July 14:
10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Miss Liz
11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson
5:30 p.m. – Teen: Zumba
7:00 p.m. – Virtual Dream Interpretation with Josephine Ghiringhelli, Psychic Medium
Wednesday, July 15:
1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn
7:00 p.m. – Summer STEAM Camp: Engineering a Zipline with Stemtastic