Upcoming Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

Josh Finkelstein
Here are the following virtual events at the Jericho Public Library from July 13 to July 15.

For all events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register.

Monday, July 13:

2:00 p.m. – Profiles: The Urgency of Toni Morrison w/Dr. William Thierfelder

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

7:00 p.m. – Book Discussion of Freckle Juice ( Grades 1 & 2)

Tuesday, July 14:

10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Miss Liz

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

5:30 p.m. – Teen: Zumba

7:00 p.m. – Virtual Dream Interpretation with Josephine Ghiringhelli, Psychic Medium

Wednesday, July 15:

1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

7:00 p.m. – Summer STEAM Camp: Engineering a Zipline with Stemtastic

