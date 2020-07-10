Upcoming Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

Here are the following virtual events at the Jericho Public Library from July 13 to July 15.

For all events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register.

Monday, July 13:

2:00 p.m. – Profiles: The Urgency of Toni Morrison w/Dr. William Thierfelder

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

7:00 p.m. – Book Discussion of Freckle Juice ( Grades 1 & 2)

Tuesday, July 14:

10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Miss Liz

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

5:30 p.m. – Teen: Zumba

7:00 p.m. – Virtual Dream Interpretation with Josephine Ghiringhelli, Psychic Medium

Wednesday, July 15:

1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

7:00 p.m. – Summer STEAM Camp: Engineering a Zipline with Stemtastic