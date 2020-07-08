Syosset Graduate Caroline Lee Wins Prestigious Scholarship

Syosset High School Class of 2020 graduate Caroline Lee has been awarded the prestigious Robert Sheppard Student Leadership Scholarship 2020 from the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

Caroline was among the hundreds of high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from around the country who submitted an essay to the NSHSS describing a volunteer project that she was involved in, the outcome of the project and how both she and the recipients benefited from her participation.

She was selected as one of two students who received this scholarship which is awarded annually to an NSHSS member demonstrating outstanding dedication to community service and initiative in volunteer activities.

The mission of NSHSS is to provide a rich and distinctive continuum of experiences and

opportunities that will further their members’ academic goals, encourage their personal

aspirations and connect them with resources, mentors and peer networks as they progress from high school to college to career

– Submitted by Tricia Williams