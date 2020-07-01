Virtual Events At Syosset Library In July

BY ALISA FOGEL

Here are Syosset Library’s virtual events for the month of July.

Get Zoom meeting links at https://www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. No registration is needed.

Thursday, July 2, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – What Did the Declaration of Independence Actually Do?

This lecture will cover the road that led to the declaration, the constitutional underpinning of the document and the historical basis for its premise. The presenter, James Coll, is an adjunct professor of American and Constitutional History at Nassau Community College & Hofstra University.

Friday, July 3, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Kimberly McCreight Virtual Author “Lunch”

It’s lunchtime. Grab your meal and zoom in to “meet” author Kimberly McCreight. Kimberly is best known for thrillers such as A Good Marriage, as well as several popular young adult novels.

Tuesday, July 7, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Songs of Inspiration

In difficult times both past and present songs such as You Raise Me Up, The Impossible Dream, Over the Rainbow and You’ll Never Walk Alone have lifted our spirits and soothed our souls, often in ways that spoken words cannot. During this program, we will have an opportunity to watch outstanding vocalists such as Audra McDonald, Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Barbra Streisand perform these and several other memorable numbers that will prove to be both nostalgic and inspiring. The presenter will be Richard Knox.

Tuesday, July 7, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Title Swap Tuesdays: The Best of the Best: Our Favorite Books of All Time Edition

Excited to hear about our favorite books? Join the Readers & Services Department for a fun, lively, genre-specific presentations of all the books we can’t stop talking about. Leave with a list of great read.

Wednesdays, July 8 and July 15, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – World Building Writing Workshop with Erin Coughlin

Boost your confidence and learn how to create an authentic fictional world that your audience will love with writing techniques that develop your stories and characters. For writers of all levels, genres and mediums. To register, email: trending@syossetlibrary.org or go to our digital catalog.

Thursday, July 9, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Long Island Naval History in Wartime

The lecture begins with the country’s first amphibious landing on Plum Island, the British blockade including the wreck of HMS Culloden; submarine warfare and the wreck of the British 22-gun sloop-of-war Sylph during the War of 1812; Confederate raiders capturing Union shipping just offshore during the Civil War; the sinking of the only American capital warship in World War I off Fire Island; and U-boats dropping off spies and attacking commercial vessels during World War II. Presenter, Bill Bleyer, is a historian, author and former Newsday reporter.

Friday, July 10, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – The Ageless Olivia de Havilland

Olivia de Havilland is one of 11 actresses to win two Academy Awards as Best Actress. This talk will trace her career from her contract days at Warner Brothers in the 1930s, her glory days as a film actress of the highest caliber in the 1940s, her sibling rivalry with her sister Joan Fontaine, her television work in the 1980s to her present-day life in Paris at the age of 104. The Presenter, Marc Courtade, is the Executive Director of the Huntington Arts Council.

Tuesday, July 14, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Virtual Book Discussion

Join us for a virtual book discussion of The Tourist Attraction by Sarah Morgenthaler. It will be led by Evelyn Hershkowitz, who is a readers & services Librarian.

Thursday, July 16, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – The Great American Songbook – Part 1

During this 10 part series, we will have an opportunity to watch and listen to vocalists and arrangers both past and present, interpret these timeless melodies and examine how their placement within the context of a musical show or film added to their historical significance and made them truly unforgettable. The presenter is Richard Knox.

Friday, July 17, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Allergies: All You Need to Know

The presenter is Idil D. Ezhuthachan, who is an M.D. at Northwell Health Genealogy for the Enthusiastic Amateur.

Friday, July 17, at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Genealogy for the Enthusiastic Amateur

Get in-depth information about a wide variety of research sources and databases featuring live demonstrations of many and the opportunity to interact with the presenters. The presenters will be reference department librarians.

Tuesday, July 21, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Grady Hendrix Virtual Author Visit and BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage)

Grab your favorite summer beverage and zoom in for a fun evening of Q&A with Grady Hendrix, author of A Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampire, My Best Friend’s Exorcism and other fun books that mix up the horror genre.

Friday, July 24, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – From Milton Berle to David Letterman: A History of TV Comedy

From the earliest days of TV, making people laugh was one of the central goals of TV programmers. Successful radio format like the sitcom and the comedy/variety show moved to TV in the late 1940s, joined a few years later by the late-night comedy talk show. For the next seven decades, these three formats dominated the airwaves. This presentation will survey the extraordinary landscape of American TV comedy and its changes. The Presenter, Brian Rose, is a Professor of Communications at Fordham University.

Tuesday, July 28, at 3 p.m. – Virtual Afternoon Author Visit with Caitlin Mullen

Suspense novelist Caitlin Mullen will join the Readers & Services staff for an afternoon author visit to discuss the writing of her debut novel Please See Us, an edge of your seat psychological thriller published in March 2020.

Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Samantha Downing Virtual Visit & BYOB Bring Your Own Beverage)

Grab your favorite summer beverage and zoom in for a fun evening of Q&A with Samantha Downing, author of twisty thrillers such as My Lovely Wife and He Started It.

Thursday, July 30, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Funny Girl: The History Behind the Beloved Musical

How much of this popular musical biography is true? The answers may surprise you as

John Kenrick explains how the real Nick Arnstein interfered in the creation of a show that made Barbra Streisand a star. Kenrick is an entertainment historian.

Friday, July 31, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Deanna Raybourne Virtual Author “Lunch”

It’s lunchtime. Grab your meal and zoom in to “meet” author Deanna Raybourne, who wrote the historical mysteries series Silent in the Grave and Veronica Speedwell. Deanna will be on hand to chat about her books, the Victorian era and engage in a Q&A.