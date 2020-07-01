Syosset Names Kendall Halpern As Athlete Of The Year

Kendall Halpern did the unthinkable when it comes to varsity sports. For six years, Halpern became a leader for the Syosset Braves.

As a seven-time captain, Halpern played on the girls varsity soccer, basketball and lacrosse squads. She is an All-County recipient in each sport, and that’s why Syosset chose her as the school’s Female Athlete of the Year.

The All-American lacrosse star also earned the Long Island Player of the Week award, as well as participating on the Long Island Under Armour championship team. In basketball, she is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Conference Player of the Year and a three-time conference champion. In soccer, Halpern won the MVP in the Nassau County championship battle, helping the Lady Braves win it all.

She is committed to play Division I lacrosse next year at Northwestern University.