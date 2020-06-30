Jericho Public Library To Reopen On July 6

The Jericho Public Library is excited to announce that they are re-opening on Monday, July 6 for limited services.
For 24/7 access go to jericholibrary.org for online materials, streaming & library services.
Here is some noteworthy information about how the library will function going forward.
- Masks are mandatory
- Maximum 25 patrons at a time in building
- Grab & Go – browse & checkout only
- Park in the back lot & enter through rear entrance only
- Curbside pickup is still available
- All programs are still virtual
- Hotspots, Rokus and some museum passes are available
- Items borrowed while the building was closed ae now due by July 6 without accruing fines
- Due to our quarantine period, returned items will show as checked out on your account for several days
- No fines will accrue during the quarantine period