Jericho Public Library To Reopen On July 6

Standing in the middle of the newly renovated Teen Scene section of the Jericho Public Library are Gina Patronaggio (left), reference librarian for Young Adult Services and Director Christina Brenner (Photos by Dave Gil de Rubio)

The Jericho Public Library is excited to announce that they are re-opening on Monday, July 6 for limited services.

For 24/7 access go to jericholibrary.org for online materials, streaming & library services.

Here is some noteworthy information about how the library will function going forward.

  • Masks are mandatory
  • Maximum 25 patrons at a time in building
  • Grab & Go – browse & checkout only
  • Park in the back lot & enter through rear entrance only
  • Curbside pickup is still available
  • All programs are still virtual
  • Hotspots, Rokus and some museum passes are available
  • Items borrowed while the building was closed ae now due by July 6 without accruing fines
  • Due to our quarantine period, returned items will show as checked out on your account for several days
  • No fines will accrue during the quarantine period

