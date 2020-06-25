Jericho Library’s Upcoming Virtual Events

By
Josh Finkelstein
-
0
10
Workers moving shelving at the Jericho Public Library during the roughly month-long renovation of the library’s Teen Scene section.

For all events, go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.

Thursday, June 25

2:00 p.m. – Suggested Summer Reads with Mary Hirdt

5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe

Friday, June 26

11:00 a.m – The Benefits of Stretching as We Age with Kerri Winans Kaley

4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)

Monday, June 29

2:00 p.m. – Financial Fraud & Abuse with Manda Kristal

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Tuesday, June 30

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)

Wednesday, July 1

10:30 a.m. – Baby Start

1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

5:30 p.m. – Teen: Ziplining Engineer

