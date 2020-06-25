Jericho Library’s Upcoming Virtual Events

For all events, go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.
Thursday, June 25
2:00 p.m. – Suggested Summer Reads with Mary Hirdt
5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe
Friday, June 26
11:00 a.m – The Benefits of Stretching as We Age with Kerri Winans Kaley
4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)
Monday, June 29
2:00 p.m. – Financial Fraud & Abuse with Manda Kristal
4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray
Tuesday, June 30
11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson
7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)
Wednesday, July 1
10:30 a.m. – Baby Start
1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn
5:30 p.m. – Teen: Ziplining Engineer