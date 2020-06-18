Upcoming Virtual Events At Jericho Library

Standing in the middle of the newly renovated Teen Scene section of the Jericho Public Library are Gina Patronaggio (left), reference librarian for Young Adult Services and Director Christina Brenner (Photos by Dave Gil de Rubio)

Here are virtual events at the Jericho Library over the next week. For more information, go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.

Thursday, June 18

2:00 p.m. – Summer Reading Kickoff- Live with Jester Jim on YouTube

5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe

Friday, June 19

2:00 p.m. – Great Performers: Elizabeth Taylor with Marc Courtade

4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)

Saturday, June 20

11:30 a.m. – Table Top Adventures: Easy & Delicious with Lucy Van Horn

Monday, June 22

2:00 p.m. – Art Lecture: Raphael with Professor Thomas

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Tuesday, June 23

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

2:00 p.m. – News Currents with Elinor Haber

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)

Wednesday, June 24

1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

5:30 p.m. – Teen: Sourdough Bread Chemistry

