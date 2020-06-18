Upcoming Virtual Events At Jericho Library

Here are virtual events at the Jericho Library over the next week. For more information, go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.
Thursday, June 18
2:00 p.m. – Summer Reading Kickoff- Live with Jester Jim on YouTube
5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe
Friday, June 19
2:00 p.m. – Great Performers: Elizabeth Taylor with Marc Courtade
4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)
Saturday, June 20
11:30 a.m. – Table Top Adventures: Easy & Delicious with Lucy Van Horn
Monday, June 22
2:00 p.m. – Art Lecture: Raphael with Professor Thomas
4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray
Tuesday, June 23
11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson
2:00 p.m. – News Currents with Elinor Haber
7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)
Wednesday, June 24
1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn
5:30 p.m. – Teen: Sourdough Bread Chemistry