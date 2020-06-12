Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

Here are the upcoming virtual events at the Jericho Public Library over the next week.
Visit https://www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register and receive instructions to join these virtual programs.
Friday, June 12
4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)
Monday, June 15
2:00 p.m. – Profiles: Edgar Rice Burroughs: with Dr. William Thierfelder
4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray
Tuesday, June 16
11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson
7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)
7:00 p.m. – Talk About Books with Fran Cohen: The Water Dancer by Ta-Nahisi Coates
Wednesday, June 17
1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration w/Chuck Van Horn