Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

Here are the upcoming virtual events at the Jericho Public Library over the next week.

Visit https://www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register and receive instructions to join these virtual programs.

Friday, June 12

4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)

Monday, June 15

2:00 p.m. – Profiles: Edgar Rice Burroughs: with Dr. William Thierfelder

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Tuesday, June 16

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)

7:00 p.m. – Talk About Books with Fran Cohen: The Water Dancer by Ta-Nahisi Coates

Wednesday, June 17

1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration w/Chuck Van Horn