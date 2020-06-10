June Virtual Events At Syosset Library

BY ALISA FOGEL

The Syosset Library has released its list of virtual events for the remainder of the month of June.

For more information about these Zoom events, go to the virtual calendar on syossetlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 11, at 1 p.m. – Abbott & Costello: From Burlesque to the Big Time

In their quarter-century together, the popular comedy team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello successfully conquered vaudeville, burlesque, Broadway, nightclubs, radio, movies and television.

After the death of his comedy partner, Bud Abbott retired to his home in Woodland Hills, California. In 1972, Sal St. George had the good fortune of meeting Bud and Betty, his wife of 55 years. Sal recently rediscovered the long-lost audiotape of that historic encounter.

Now for the first time in 40 years, you will be able to hear Bud Abbott’s voice during his last interview. The presenter, Sal St. George, is a playwright and film historian.

Thursday, June 11th at 7 p.m. – War in Film

Join us for a discussion of how wars have been depicted on the silver screen and why we

watch them.

The presenter will be Ralph Guiteau who is the Head of Media Services.

Friday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m. – Author “Lunch” with Esther Safran Foer



Grab your meal of choice and zoom into Syosset Public Library to “meet” Esther Safran Foer author of I Want You to Know We’re Still Here: A Post Holocaust Memoir.

Esther will talk about her book that delves into her experiences as the child of parents who had been the sole survivors of their families during the Holocaust and the revelations that followed.

Tuesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. – Félix Fénéon: Champion of the Avant-Garde

Take a look at the influence of Félix Fénéon (1861–1944), the influential French art critic, editor, publisher, dealer and collector through an exhibition that opened at the Museum of Modern Art in March and in Paris last year.

The presenter will be Suffolk Community College professor, Mary Vahey.

Tuesday, June 16, at 3 p.m. – Title Swap Tuesdays: Quick Reads Edition

Excited to hear about our favorite books? Join the Readers’ Services Department for fun, lively, genre-specific presentations of all the books we can’t stop talking about. Leave with a list of great reads.

Wednesday, June 17, at 2 p.m. – Resources for Older Adults During the COVID-19 Outbreak & It’s Aftermath

During the COVID-19 crisis, many of the usual formal and informal support systems that we depend upon in our daily lives are over-taxed or unavailable.

Learn about resources to help older adults meet essential needs, and find support and social connection during this time of uncertainty and social distancing. The presenter is Alana Rosenstein who is the LMSW Supervising NNORC Director for the Mid-Island Y JCC.

It is co-sponsored by the NNORC of Syosset (Seniors of Syosset).

Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. – The Films of Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock is probably the most famous film director who ever lived. For five decades, first in England and then in Hollywood, he made 54 films, including classics such as The Thirty-Nine Steps, Rebecca, Notorious, Rear Window, North by Northwest, Vertigo and Psycho.

Few filmmakers have been as popular, critically celebrated and as influential. This presentation looks at his achievements as “the master of suspense,” and through dozens of film clips, examines some of his extraordinary techniques as a director.

The presenter is Brian Rose who is a Fordham University Professor of Communications.

Friday, June 19, at 2 p.m. – Genealogy for the Enthusiastic Amateur

Get in-depth information about a wide variety of research sources and databases featuring

live demonstrations of many and the opportunity to interact with reference department librarians.

Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. – How to Make a Great Cheese Platter

Learn how to make an interesting cheese platter for guests. A cheese platter can be a centerpiece, a conversation piece or even a work of art that you won’t want to eat.

Jessica Affatato of Harbor Cheese & Provisions will be the presenter.

Thursday, June 25, at 1 p.m. – Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia – New York City’s Greatest Mayor

Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia was a compassionate, competent and colorful mayor of New York City and he was a perfect fit for a city that was in desperate need of a strong leader.

He was the mayor during the Great Depression and World War II and ended up being a role

model of excellence for the rest of the country.

The presenters will be St. John’s University professors Howard Ehrlich and Harvey Sackowitz.

Tuesday, June 30, at 1 p.m. – The Films of Stanley Kubrick

In this lecture, video journalist and filmmaker Greg Blank discusses the legacy of one of the greatest and most influential filmmakers in cinematic history, Stanley Kubrick.

Presenting clips of his earliest student films to clips of his most iconic films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Paths of Glory, The Shining and A Clockwork Orange, we will discuss in detail the mastery Kubrick used in cinematography, editing, music and having an amazing understanding of the art of film.

Tuesday, June 30, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Camp Nanowrimo Virtual Author Visit Event

Attention all writers. July marks the beginning of Camp NaNoWriMo, which is a more casual

offshoot of National Novel Writing Month.

We have invited a special guest author who will be announced before this event to address campers and encourage them on their mission to write.