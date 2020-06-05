North Shore Synagogue Delivers A Special Shabbat Surprise

BY LUZ LIEBESKIND

In a time of unprecedented challenges, North Shore Synagogue continues to find creative ways to connect with its congregation and community.

Clergy Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet and Cantor Mariel Ashkenazy continue to reach out to congregants via phone, email and text and send spiritual uplifting messages and songs out each week, providing pastoral care.

However, nothing can replace the in-person connection that people are missing in our daily lives right now.

In addition to North Shore Synagogue’s continuing plethora of imaginative online programming and services, on Friday, May 29, the temple reached deep into its heart and personally hand-delivered Shabbat bags to each of its over 400 local member families.

Congregants were personally wished a Shabbat Shalom by receiving a bag with a special note, Shabbat Candles, Kedem Grape Juice provided by Royal Wine Corp, a personalized Challah provided by Zucker Bakers and the Shabbat blessings.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., volunteer members of the synagogue’s Board of Trustees and Caring Committee arrived to pick up the Shabbat bags, along with directions and a list of congregants to whom deliveries would be made.

The enormous undertaking was the inspiration of and chaired by the temple’s Executive Director, Jacquelynn Golub, with the assistance and support of House Chair Harvey Wiesenberg and President Larry Henin.

Henin said he received an overwhelmingly positive response as the temple brought the warmth of Shabbat into the homes of our congregation.

He also pointed to dozens of favorable thank you posts from congregants on the temple’s Facebook page.

“This is what being a part of a synagogue and community is about,” Henin said.