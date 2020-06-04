Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library Continue

BY JERICHO PUBLIC LIBRARY
Here are the upcoming virtual events at the Jericho Public Library. Go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.
Thursday, June 4
5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe
Friday, June 5
2:00 p.m. – Robin Williams: Reality, What a Concept! with John Kenrick
4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)
Sunday, June 7
2:00 p.m. – Soothe the Soul: A Virtual Classical Piano Concert with Cici Feder
Monday, June 8
4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray
7:00 p.m. – Maker Hour with Stemtastic
Tuesday, June 9
2:00 p.m. – You Want a Piece of Me? The Humor of Jerry Stiller with Marjorie Gottlieb Wolfe
7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)
Wednesday, June 10
1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn