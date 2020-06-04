Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library Continue

Here are the upcoming virtual events at the Jericho Public Library. Go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.

Thursday, June 4

5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe

Friday, June 5

2:00 p.m. – Robin Williams: Reality, What a Concept! with John Kenrick

4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)

Sunday, June 7

2:00 p.m. – Soothe the Soul: A Virtual Classical Piano Concert with Cici Feder

Monday, June 8

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

7:00 p.m. – Maker Hour with Stemtastic

Tuesday, June 9

2:00 p.m. –  You Want a Piece of Me? The Humor of Jerry Stiller with Marjorie Gottlieb Wolfe

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (3 years-Kindergarten)

Wednesday, June 10

1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

