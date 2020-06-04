Syosset Baseball Association Gives Back To Community

We are deeply saddened to report the cancellation of our spring baseball season due to the ongoing pandemic. It’s difficult to watch the spring season dwindle away without our favorite pastime, however nothing is more important to us then the well being of our players, coaches, families & community members safety. The Syosset Baseball Association is a nonprofit organization with more than 900 families that has been operating since 1995 with the unwavering help of our incredible group of volunteer board members.

At our recent Zoom board meeting, we decided to focus our goals on giving back to the communities that have always supported us . We are thrilled to report that Syosset Baseball has donated $10,000 to help feed those most in need. $5,000 went to St. Edwards Food Pantry and an additional $5,000 went to the Rudman Family food pantry at Mid Island Y JCC.

“Part of Syosset baseball’s mission statement is espousing the virtues of character, courage and loyalty to develop superior citizens rather then superior athletes,” league president Mitchell Lieberman said. “We believe these donations are directly connected to our values and mission statement. I am extremely proud of all 24 of our board of directors and community for making this donation possible. When baseball finally returns, we are going to look back at the courage & character of our organization knowing we did the right thing, for the right people, at the right time. When baseball returns, it will be better then ever. Until then we are #SyossetStrong.”

-Submitted by the Syosset Baseball Association