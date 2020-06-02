Jericho Public Library Begins Phased Reopening

The Jericho Public Library has started its phases for reopening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of these phases will depend on the status of the area metrics and the ability for us to safely offer services in the library.

Our book drops are open so you may return any materials you have checked out. All materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being cleared and may not come off your record right away. All late fines are being waived.

Phase 1 – June 1 – Library employees returned to work in a reduced capacity. Staff only permitted into the building.

Phase 2 – June 8 – We begin lending materials to Jericho Public Library patrons only via curbside pickup. Staff only are permitted into the building.

Phase 3 – Modified opening of the building with “Grab and Go” for patrons. Limited number of patrons in building to select and checkout items. Social distancing in place. No other in-house services. Significant modifications of facilities may be implemented such as restrictions on public access, building use, etc.

Phase 4 – Open to limited number of public but still with social distancing in place; some modification of facilities and no public events or gatherings.