Jericho Public Library Continues Virtual Events In June

Meet The Editor

Joseph Wolkin is the editor of the Levittown Tribune, Syosset-Jericho Tribune and Anton Media Group’s automotive special section. A graduate of Stony Brook University, Joseph has been published in dozens of publications. He is the author of Grandma: The Story Of A Boy And His Grandma. Joseph has been with Anton since January 2019, showing a true passion for sports and local news while working with different communities to provide exquisite content.