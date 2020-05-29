Jericho Public Library Continues Virtual Events In June

Workers moving shelving at the Jericho Public Library during the roughly month-long renovation of the library’s Teen Scene section

The Jericho Public Library is continuing to offer virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For all events go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.

Friday, May 29 

4:00 p.m. – Storytime For Children (Ages 5-9)

Monday, June 1

4:00 p.m. – Flex And Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit And Fabulous with Linda Ray

Tuesday, June 2 

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation For Self Healing with CirtuaPatricia Anderson

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (ages 3-Kindergarten)

Wednesday, June 3

10:30 a.m. – Jump For Joy with Joyce Oddo

1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

