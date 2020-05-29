Jericho Public Library Continues Virtual Events In June

The Jericho Public Library is continuing to offer virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For all events go to www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register.
Friday, May 29
4:00 p.m. – Storytime For Children (Ages 5-9)
Monday, June 1
4:00 p.m. – Flex And Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit And Fabulous with Linda Ray
Tuesday, June 2
11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation For Self Healing with CirtuaPatricia Anderson
7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (ages 3-Kindergarten)
Wednesday, June 3
10:30 a.m. – Jump For Joy with Joyce Oddo
1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn