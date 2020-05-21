Virtual Events Available At Jericho Public Library

The Jericho Public Library is continuing to do virtual events during this time in which people are practicing social distancing.

Visit https://www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register and get instructions to join these virtual programs.

Below are some of the programs coming up within the next week. However, the library will be closed on Monday, May 25.

Thursday, May 21

5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe

Friday, May 22

10:30 a.m. – Jump for Joy with Joyce Oddo

2:00 p.m. – The Black Aesthetic: African American Artists & their Art with Louise Cella Caruso

4:00 p.m. – Storytime for Children (Ages 5-9)

All day – Virtual Teen: DIY Terrarium Gardens

Monday, May 25 Library is closed

Tuesday, May 26

4:00 p.m. – Music & Mindfulness with Adam King

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (Ages 3-Kindergarten)

Wednesday, May 27

1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn