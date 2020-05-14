Jericho Public Library Hosts Additional Virtual Events

By
Josh Finkelstein
-
0
19
Workers moving shelving at the Jericho Public Library during the roughly month-long renovation of the library’s Teen Scene section

The Jericho Public Library continues to provide virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go to https://www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to get instructions to join these virtual programs.

Thursday, May 14

5:30 p.m. – Yoga Workshop with Joe

Friday, May 15

2:00 p.m. – Great Performers: Kirk Douglas with Marc Courtade

4:00 p.m. – Story Time (Ages 5-9)

Saturday, May 16

11:30 a.m. – Table Top Adventures: Simply Greek with Lucy Van Horn

Sunday, May 17

2:00 p.m. – All You Need Is Love: A Virtual Concert with Lydia Sabosto

Monday, May 18

4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Tuesday, May 19

2:00 p.m. – Robin Williams: Reality, What a Concept! with John Kenrick

7:00 p.m. – Talk About Books with Fran Cohen: The Dutch House

Wednesday, May 20

1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration w/Chuck Van Horn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply