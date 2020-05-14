Jericho Public Library Hosts Additional Virtual Events

The Jericho Public Library continues to provide virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Go to https://www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to get instructions to join these virtual programs.
Thursday, May 14
5:30 p.m. – Yoga Workshop with Joe
Friday, May 15
2:00 p.m. – Great Performers: Kirk Douglas with Marc Courtade
4:00 p.m. – Story Time (Ages 5-9)
Saturday, May 16
11:30 a.m. – Table Top Adventures: Simply Greek with Lucy Van Horn
Sunday, May 17
2:00 p.m. – All You Need Is Love: A Virtual Concert with Lydia Sabosto
Monday, May 18
4:00 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta
7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray
Tuesday, May 19
2:00 p.m. – Robin Williams: Reality, What a Concept! with John Kenrick
7:00 p.m. – Talk About Books with Fran Cohen: The Dutch House
Wednesday, May 20
1:00 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration w/Chuck Van Horn