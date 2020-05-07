Upcoming Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

The Jericho Public Library has some upcoming virtual events over the next couple of weeks.

For more information, visit https://www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register and receive instructions to join these virtual programs.

Thursday, May 7

11:00 a.m. – Preschool Storytime

1:00 p.m. – Virtual Lecture: Make ‘Em Laugh: A History of Movie Comedy with Brian Rose

5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe

Friday, May 8

4:00 p.m. – Storytime (Ages 5-9)

Monday, May 11

2:00 p.m. – Profiles: Women of the Stars: A look at the achievements of women astronomers who changed the way we look at the universe. The lecture is by Dr. William Thierfelder.

4:00 p.m. – Virtual Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. – Virtual Fit & Fabulous w/Linda Ray

Tuesday, May 12

1:00 p.m. – The Latest Tips on Fraud & Scams with Manda Kristal

7:00 p.m. – Pajama Storytime (for people age 3 through kindergarten)