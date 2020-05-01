Syosset To Hold Another Virtual Board Of Education Meeting

There will be a meeting of the Syosset School District Board of Education on Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. by video conference.

The board may immediately entertain a motion to convene an Executive Session for the purpose of discussing matters regarding collective bargaining negotiations, school security, the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person and to obtain legal advice regarding proposed, pending or current litigation.

If that occurs, following the Executive Session, the Board of Education will reconvene by video conference for the Budget Information Session at 7:45 p.m. immediately followed by the Monthly Meeting of the Board of Education.

The Board of Education recognizes the value of community participation. As such, the public may offer comment or questions by emailing the Board of Education at districtclerk@syossetschools.org by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Comments and questions may be addressed by the Board of Education and/or Administration at the May 11 Board of Education Meeting.

Please note: Pursuant to an Executive Order, the Open Meetings Law requirements for school board meetings have been temporarily modified, as such:

“Article 7 of the Public Officers Law, to the extent necessary to permit any public body to meet and take such actions authorized by the law without permitting in public in-person access to meetings and authorizing such meetings to be held remotely by conference call or similar service, provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.” Accordingly, the Syosset Board of Education and Administration welcome you to join the meeting via livestream broadcast only on the District website.