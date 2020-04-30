Syosset High School Student Receives All-American Athlete Award

Syosset High School student Evan Rosen has been selected as a 2020 All-American Athletic Award recipient by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

This award recognizes collegiate and high school student-athletes whose athletic accomplishments reflect their dedication to strength and conditioning.

Students around the country are nominated by their coaches who recognize their academic and personal accomplishments as well as their integrity as student-athletes.

Nominated by Coach Chris Gagstetter of Syosset High School, Rosen’s determination to

improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence is a great model for all student-athletes at Syosset High School.

“Evan’s work in the weight room has helped him tremendously in both football and track

and field,” says Coach Gagstetter. “He has excelled in his throwing events to be a top competitor in New York State. His work ethic in the weight room is contagious, and much of his success in sport is due to his dedication to strength and conditioning.”

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is an international nonprofit

professional association founded in 1978 and is dedicated to advancing the strength and

conditioning profession around the world.

The NSCA advances the profession by supporting strength and conditioning professionals devoted to helping others discover and maximize their strengths.