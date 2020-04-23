Upcoming Events At Jericho Public Library

The Jericho Public Library is continuing to hold virtual events as can be seen below. Go to https://www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register and/or get the links for them.

Thursday, Apr. 23

5:30 p.m.: Yoga Workshop with Joe

7:00 p.m.: Virtual PJ Storytime with Ms. Ellen

Friday, Apr. 24

5:00 p.m.: Snickerdoodle Blondies with Chef Rob Scott

Monday, Apr. 27

All Day: Virtual Teen Adoption Boards for Shelter Pets

4:00 p.m. Virtual Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

7:00 p.m. Virtual Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Tuesday, Apr. 28

4:00 p.m. Storytime with Ms. Liz ages 5-9

7:00 p.m.: Maker Hour with Stemtastic (tweens)

7:00 p.m.: Virtual Lecture of Thanks for the Pink Slip! The Upside of Being Downsized, Fired, Let Go, Laid Off!

Wednesday, Apr. 29

2:00 p.m.: Virtual Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

4:00 p.m.: Preschool Storytime with Ms. Catherine