Syosset Central School District’s Music Program Honored For 19th Time

Syosset Central School District has been honored for the 19th time with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and

education to all students.

Syosset is one of the 754 districts recognized this year for the efforts made by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders to make music education part of a well-rounded education.

“So many of our staff members are leaders on the county and state level, our ensembles are among the finest anywhere,” said Michael Salzman, Syosset’s K-12 Coordinator fine and Performing Arts. “Our community is extremely supportive of the work we do.”

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social

skill benefits for children who make music.

After two years of music education, research has found that participants showed substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores.

Social benefits of music education include conflict resolution, teamwork skills and how to give and receive constructive criticism.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and it has approximately 10,400 members around the world.

The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

-Submitted by the Syosset School District