Homes By Mara Realty Welcomes Jennifer Sneag of Plainview

Jennifer Sneag of Plainview is the latest licensed real estate salesperson to have joined Homes By Mara Realty of Syosset. Sneag says she is excited to be part of a real estate agency that is dedicated to providing top-notch service and attention to home buyers and sellers.

“I like the ‘hometown’ feel of a smaller boutique real estate firm,” Sneag said. “This environment gives clients more personalized service where they can easily reach all sales agents as well as its Owner and President, Mara Navaretta, whenever needed. Homes By Mara also has the convenience of having a real estate attorney on its premises and works closely with the several mortgage lending firms for providing a turnkey, one-stop-shop that meets our clients’ real estate needs under one umbrella.”

Sneag began her career working as an account manager of seven years with Morgan Stanley Prime Brokerage in Manhattan. She segued into the education sector as a middle school math teacher, grade coordinator and math coach, also of seven years, with The Mark Twain Intermediate School (IS78) for the Gifted and Talented in Brooklyn before moving to Boston, MA for four years where worked with the Solomon Schechter Day School as a middle school math teacher and math coach. She moved to NYC in 2013 with her family when she went on sabbatical to raise her three children before eventually planting her roots in Plainview and recently re-entered the workforce with a new concentration in real estate by joining Homes By Mara Realty.

Sneag says her financial, math and teaching backgrounds have been a benefit in the real estate service she provides. “My finance, math and teaching skills help me to analyze and calculate affordable home buying options, taxes and financing when working with my clients,” she explains. “Through my experience with children for many years I have developed an infinite amount of patience and have learned how to work with many different personality types, which allows me the ability to meet the different needs of the real estate clients I represent.”

A graduate of SUNY Albany with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance/Marketing who also has a Master of Science Degree in Education/Mathematics from CUNY Brooklyn College, Sneag speaks Spanish and uses her bilingualism to break down potential language barriers existing among those from Long Island’s Hispanic community who may need help with buying or selling their homes.

Homes By Mara is a boutique real estate agency spearheaded by licensed broker and real estate veteran Mara Navaretta. Featuring a team of highly-skilled and trained agents, Homes By Mara Realty specializes in servicing the North Shore’s residential market on both the selling and buying sectors. Located at 30 Berry Hill Road in Syosset, NY, the agency offers convenience and a turn-key solution in accommodating all real estate needs by sharing its office space with the law firm, Navaretta & Howard LLP. Navaretta and Howard, LLP has a special focus in real estate law and provides counsel and representation for all Homes by Mara agents to assure the homeowner receives quick and accurate answers to legal questions that may arise in the course of today’s real estate transaction. Also available is a concierge service that consists of recommendations for every trade associated with the real estate industry including movers and contractors. For more information about Homes By Mara, call 516-364-2500 or visit www.homesbymara.com.

-Submitted by Homes By Mara