Jericho Public Library To Host Virtual Events This Month

The Jericho Public Library will be closed until further notice, following New York State guidelines regarding COVID-19.

As a result, the April Board Meeting will be held on April 14 at 7:00 p.m. via teleconference. The Jericho community is welcome to attend the video Zoom meeting.

On April 2 at 4 p.m., there will be a preschool storytime taking place with Ms. Barbara over Zoom as well.

A biography storytime will take place on April 3 at 4 p.m., in which kids are welcome to join.

For adults, the library will have Zoom lectures on April 17 and April 20 at 2 p.m. for both.

The first lecture will be led by Marc Courtade, who will talk about singer and actress, Jane Powell.

Meanwhile, the second lecture will be led by Dr. William Thierfelder, who will talk about the life of fossil hunter, Mary Anning.

To join these events on Zoom, go to www.jericholibrary.org, click on the “Event Calendar” tab and go to that date for instructions and the meeting link.

Jericho Public Library updates can also be seen on the website and on social media.

On Demand Cooking Classes with Chef Rob Scott:

Join us every Friday in April for mini cooking classes on:

April 3: Spring M & M Cookies

April 10: Spaghetti Muffins

April 17: Chocolate Snickerdoodle Banana Bread

April 24: Snickerdoodle Blondies