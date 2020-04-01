D&B Engineers and Architects Engineer Earns NYWEA Award

Joseph A. Fioraliso, a Senior Associate at D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C. (D&B), a leading engineering and consulting organization founded in 1965 headquartered in Woodbury, specializing in environmental engineering, science and architecture, was recently recognized with a Water Environment Federation Life Member Award from New York Water Environment Association, Inc. (NYWEA) during the Association’s 92nd Annual Meeting & Exhibition held in Manhattan. The award recognized Fioraliso for his support as an active member of NYWEA for over 35 years.

Fioraliso, a Floral Park resident, joined D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C .in 1974 and has extensive expertise in the planning, design and construction of sewage collection as well treatment systems. A graduate of Manhattan College (Riverdale, NY) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering, Mr. Fioraliso received his Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of New York University (Brooklyn, NY).

As a 45-year industry veteran, Fioraliso is an active member of NYWEA’s Long Island Chapter and has served as chairman of its Education and Membership Committees. He is also a member of the Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers. In addition to receiving this recent honor, he is a recipient of NYWEA’s Long Island Chapter’s Service Award and the State Association’s Collection System Award.

Steven Fangmann, president of D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C. commented, “D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C. and our people are deeply committed to our industry and to our clients. It is an honor for Joe Fioraliso to be recognized for his active role and dedication to the principles and goals of NYWEA for so many decades.”