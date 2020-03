The family of Gertrude Burstein knew she couldn’t celebrate her 98th birthday alone. On Saturday, March 21, her family gathered outside her room at the Bristal Assisted Living Facility in Jericho to make sure she could celebrate in outstanding fashion.

And celebrate she did.

Click here to see Burstein’s birthday celebration.

To top it off, Legislator Joshua Lafazan also gave Burstein’s family a citation in her honor.