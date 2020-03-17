Jericho Fire Department Sends A Community Message

The Jericho Fire Department is closely monitoring the developing coronavirus situation as it impacts the community. The department has been in close contact with the New York State and local health departments, local hospitals and other emergency response and preparedness agencies. While the situation may be alarming to some, know that the local emergency responders are well trained in dealing with communicable diseases and would like to share with you some things you can do to help the department help you.

– Reduce the risk of transmission from potentially infected persons by maintaining high hygiene standards as recommended by the CDC and minimize close contact with persons who may be infected.

– Keep up to date on factual information and recommendations regarding the developing situation. This information can be found on the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, as well as New York State and Nassau County’s Department of Health.

Should you have an illness that is serious enough to warrant a transport by ambulance, accurately answers all questions from 9-1-1 operators, including those related to the presence of a fever, cough and recent travel/contact history. This information helps crews better prepare to assist you en route to an emergency.

Your health and safety are our primary concern and we ask that you remain calm and understanding during the next few weeks.

—Submitted by Kerry Ketsoglou, chief of the Jericho Fire Department