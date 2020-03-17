D&B Engineers And Architects Promotes Keith Robins

D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C., a leading engineering and consulting organization headquartered in Woodbury, specializing in environmental engineering, science and architecture and founded in 1965, recently promoted Keith S. Robins of South Setauket from senior geologist to associate.

Robins first joined D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C. in 1992 and has 30 years of experience in conducting Part 360 landfill hydrogeologic investigations, Phase II Environmental Site Assessments along with remedial investigations at hazardous waste sites as well as remediation programs at a wide range of active and inactive facilities.

Currently serving as Senior Field Operations Manager for D&B’s standby contracts with New York City School Construction Authority and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, he has also worked as project manager for several large municipal contracts including the Town of Brookhaven Landfill Unified Monitoring Program as well as Post Closure Groundwater and Landfill Gas Monitoring Programs for the Islip Resource Recovery Agency and the Town of Southold.

D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C. President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “As an Associate, Keith will assist in managing daily activities within D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C.’s Environmental Remediation and Multimedia Environmental Compliance Division. He will also continue to serve as Project Manager and Senior Geologist on several large, ongoing remediation and monitoring assignments.”

Robins earned a Bachelor of Science in Earth Science as well as a Master of Science in Geology from Adelphi University. A licensed Professional Geologist in the State of New York who holds Asbestos Project Monitor and Inspector certifications, Robins is an active member of the National Ground Water Association.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C., visit www.db-eng.com, or contact Mr. Jamie Stanco with Progressive Marketing Group, Inc. via phone at 631-756-7160 or email at jpstanco@pmgstrategic.com .

-Submitted by D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C.