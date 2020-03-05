Orchard Estate Residents Get Special Gift From Girl Scouts

Seniors residing at Orchard Estate of Woodbury, a Benchmark assisted living and memory care community committed to keeping its residents connected to who and what matters most, received a very special gift this Valentine’s Day. Girl Scout Troop No. 3372 of Jericho-Syosset handmade Valentine’s Day cards for each of the communities residents, spreading love and cheer throughout the community.

Feb. 14 marked the first Valentine’s Day for Orchard Estate of Woodbury, who opened this past fall. Girl Scout Troop #3372 is known for spreading goodwill throughout Jericho-Syosset, including supporting Birthday Wishes of Long Island. Orchard Estate residents were touched by the thoughtful gift.

-Submitted by Orchard Estate of Woodbury