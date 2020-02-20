Syosset Students Raise Awareness For The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society

A pair of Syosset High School students have joined forces with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) to honor 10-year-old Long Islander Brandon Bloom as part of the Students of the Year campaign.

Bloom, who hails from South Setauket, was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was just 6 years old. He received chemotherapy treatment through a port in his chest. He said that he was the superhero Iron Man, who received his super powers through a similar port in his chest in the movie. Sometimes, he wore an Iron Man mask in the hospital when receiving treatment.

Stephanie Yormack, 16, and Amanda Smith, started a seven-week campaign with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Students from all over the country are ‘competing’ to raise as much money as possible to support the LLS and fight blood cancers,” Yormack said. “This year, we are raising money in honor of our honored hero. We have put together a dynamic team of students and, if everything goes as planned, we think the Leukemia Lymphoma Society will receive around $1 million at the end of this campaign.”

The Syosset team is called the “Iron Heart,” continuing Bloom’s legacy of fighting as he is now in remission from his battle with blood cancer. The fundraising campaign ends on March 11.

“My approach for the campaign is to raise as much money as possible and create an unforgettable experience that will impact the lives of countless survivors and their loved ones,” Yormack said. “Team Iron Heart strives to be a record breaking team this year. No donation is too small or too big because every dollar goes towards our mission.”

Dozens of people have donated to the Syosset-based campaign thus far.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that “starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system,” according to the American Cancer Society.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will hold a gala in Bethpage on March 11 to celebrate all of the teams and their efforts for the Students of the Year campaign.

“We are creating something powerful and we hope you will help us do that,” Yormack said.

To donate to the cause, visit events.lls.org/li/lisoy20/syormack.