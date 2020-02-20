Athlete Of The Week: Jade Stoler

By KATIE MARGOLIS and MATT ROTHSTEIN

Junior Jade Stoler cemented herself as one of the top players in Jericho varsity girls basketball history when she scored her 1,000th point in a recent matchup against Division High School.

“I am so thankful and happy to have scored 1,000 points,” Stoler said. “Only three girls, including myself, have achieved it at Jericho. It’s definitely an honor.”

Stoler joined senior Brandon Weiss as the second Jericho player to notch 1,000 points this season.

“I’m honored to join Brandon Weiss in this achievement,” Stoler said. Weiss understands how much of a milestone this is. He said, “It’s really special, and it’s really well deserved. She’s only a junior and has a lot more accomplishments to come.”

There was no shortage of excitement when Stoler made the celebratory shot.

“Everyone went crazy,” junior Lily W. said. “When she got the 1,000th point, everyone in the crowd stood up and was cheering.”

Stoler serves as a role model for her fellow teammates.

“She’s definitely a leader,” senior Alexa Albicocco said. “She’s the best player and helps all of us get better, too.”

Senior Caitlin Chestler, who has been playing with Stoler since they were little, was ecstatic about her friend’s accomplishment.

“She brings great skill and communication to the court,” she said. “I’ve been playing with her since fifth grade, so it was fun to watch her score 1,000 points as a junior.”

Assistant coach and Jericho High School English teacher Allie D’Antonio has seen Stoler grow as a player since she first started playing for the varsity team while in middle school. And Aside from her athletic abilities, D’Antonio appreciates the passion Stoler brings to the team.

“I’m incredibly proud of her,” D’Antonio said. “She’s worked so hard since we brought her up for one game in seventh grade. Jade’s always encouraging everybody. She’s keeping everyone’s head up. Even when her shots aren’t falling, she’s able to assist other players so that they can have their moment to shine.”

Stoler is looking forward to a great final season as a senior next winter.

Katie Margolis and Matt Rothstein are students at Jericho High School and student-journalists for the JerEcho publication.