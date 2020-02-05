Jericho Collects Toys For Charity Toy Store

Jericho High School recently held a toy drive to benefit Jericho Board President Bill Ferro’s charity toy store that he holds each December. Arranged by the Student Council and National Honor Society, a record number of toys were collected this year from the all schools in the district and from Jericho’s administrators.

Ferro, managing partner of the law firm Ferro, Kuba, Mangano, Sklyar, P.C., turns his Hauppauge Law Firm into a toy store filled with toys, games and other desired items and allows families to come “shop” for holiday gifts – allowing each family to take four gifts per child for free. While the parents are “shopping,” the children are in another area eating cookies, singing Christmas carols and visiting Santa. It is a truly wonderful day.

Many children had gifts under their Christmas tree thanks to Ferro’s generosity and the donations from Jericho.