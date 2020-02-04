Rabbi Cohen-Rosenberg Honored For Social Justice Work

Rabbi Judith Cohen-Rosenberg of Temple Or Elohim, A Community Reform Congregation, was one of four honorees at this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Luncheon, held at the Marriott Hotel in Uniondale.

The event was held by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Committee of Nassau County to raise funds for disadvantaged high school seniors to provide scholarships. Cohen-Rosenberg was nominated by a colleague, Rabbi Art Vernon of Congregation Shaaray Shalom in West Hempstead. She was one of four honorees, who included Bishop Phillip E. Elliott, Jacob Dixon, founder of Choice for All and A. Brian Leander, manager of training and development and adjunct faculty at Adelphi University.

Wilma Tootle, the committee’s youth and education chair presented the awards. Cohen-Rosenberg is a “powerful healer teacher, noted for her social justice campaigns and programs,” Tootle said in her introduction of Cohen-Rosenberg.

“There’s so much work left for us to do to bring about the world he envisioned,” Cohen-Rosenberg said in her remarks. “Judgment of one another by the content of the character, rather than race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ability or national origin is still elusive. But the ideal to which I certainly aspire to and I believe.”

-Submitted by Temple Or Elohim, A Community Reform Congregation