Jericho Fire Department Holds Toy & Food Drive

The Jericho Fire Department recently held their annual Toy and Food Drive to help needy families living in the Jericho area.

Additionally, they brought some holiday cheer to local assisted living and nursing

homes. This annual event has been going on since the late 1980s.

Each year, the fire department collects unwrapped toys and non-perishable

food that they deliver. The members assisted by Santa and his elves ride in

the firetrucks and deliver the gifts to these families.

There is nothing better than seeing the smiles of the children when they

receive a toy or two from Santa. The parents are also overjoyed when they

are handed a bag of non-perishable food for the family.

The members of the department enjoy being able to give back to those in need

during the holiday season.

-Submitted by Kevin Imm