Local Synagogue Donates Home-Cooked Meals First Responders On Christmas

Members of Temple Or Elohim, A Community Reform Congregation prepared meals and desserts for first-responders who were working on Christmas Day and delivered them to local police precincts and hospitals.

Rabbi Judy Cohen-Rosenberg, the temple’s spiritual leader, has long championed the effort. The tradition continued this Christmas morning at Temple Or Elohim in Jericho, which earlier this year combined with Community Reform Temple of Westbury, the congregation Cohen-Rosenberg led for nearly 27 years.

In keeping with that tradition, about 24 volunteers gathered at the Temple on Christmas morning with their home-cooked meals and assembled them in packages to be delivered.

“When we consolidated, I wanted to make sure this was a project we could all embrace,” Rabbi Judy said. “Clearly, we have in a very, very beautiful way. “We are going to be able to go to about 12 different places, across Nassau and Suffolk, and bring holiday cheer and appreciation to all the people who have to work on a very special holiday.”

In addition to local police precincts, volunteers delivered the meals to Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore Hospitals and several veterinarian offices, among others. https://youtu.be/fdEcYLrrlJc

-Submitted by Temple Or Elohim, A Community Reform Congregation