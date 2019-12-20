Collaborative Community Coat Drive: Giving The Gift Of Kindness

The Jericho Jewish Center and Temple Beth Torah jointly sponsored a hugely successful coat drive, culminating in the collection of 300 coats.

Each synagogue collected coats from its respective congregations. The significance of the Coat Drive was explained to the children in the Religious and Nursery Schools, so that they could participate and understand that there are people who are less fortunate and not able to buy a coat to keep warm in the cold weather. The importance of kindness, giving, and community service is a lesson all should remember.

Representatives from each of the synagogues joined together at the Jericho Jewish Center to examine, sort, and count the coats. Andrew Howard Cleaners showed true community spirit in generously donated time and effort in supporting this worthy cause by cleaning all 300 coats at no charge.

The coats were welcomed at the Mary Brennan Inn in Hempstead. This act of kindness spread warmth during this holiday season in more ways than one.

—Submitted by the Jericho Jewish Center and Temple Beth Torah