Pancakes And Latkes Take Over North Shore Synagogue

On Sunday, Dec. 15, North Shore Synagogue held its annual Chanukah Happening Pancake and Latke Breakfast. A signature event on the always busy temple calendar, the breakfast drew a ballroom full of parents and children from nursery school and religious school to a morning filled with good food, great raffle prizes and good conversation.

Brotherhood members particularly enjoy this event, starting early to cook up hundreds of deliciously prepared tasty plain and chocolate chip pancakes. Platters of latkes (potato pancakes), were on every table, and an ample supply of donated brownies and cookies, juices and other treats were also enjoyed. Families were excited to be joined by Religious School Principal Jacquelynn Golub and Youth Director Joanna “Joey” Falk in celebrating the Chanukah holiday.

Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet and Cantor Mariel Ashkenazy, with help from some members of the junior choir, got the festive occasion started with traditional Chanukah prayers and songs. Members of J.tel, North Shore Synagogue’s teen program, and members of Brotherhood drew raffles for a vast number of prizes for all ages. Many children who won prizes demonstrated the mitzvah of “tzedakah,” or charity, by donating their raffle prizes to the Sisterhood toy drive for OHEL Family Services.

On their way out, children received traditional chocolate coins, or “gelt,” and dreidels to take home. Judging by the broad smiles and bright faces of parents and children, everyone thoroughly enjoyed celebrating this Festival of Lights events.

-Submitted by Scott Fisher and Jim Garfinkel