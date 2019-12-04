Trump The Turkey Pardoned



An official pardoning ceremony took place last week on Long Island of a reddish-orange headed turkey named Trump. Yes, the turkey’s name is Trump.

The historic Milleridge Inn in Jericho, originally built in 1692, has held a turkey pardon each Thanksgiving holiday for the past decade. This year, more than 2,000 turkeys were served over the holiday. It is the largest and oldest holiday celebration in the State of New York

Trump the turkey, born several years ago on June 14, the same date as the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was spared this Thanksgiving holiday to spend the rest of his days on a turkey farm in Virginia, just a few miles away from the White House.

“Trump will be spared from getting his head chopped off and from any impeachment process as he is loved by everyone,” Butch Yamali, the owner of the Milleridge Inn, said.

—Submitted by the Milleridge Inn