Town Officeholders Keep Their Seats After Election Day

The local election season has come to an end as ballots have been cast and seats have been won. For the Town of Oyster Bay, things remain very much the same.

Supervisor Joseph Saladino got 33,871 votes, beating Democratic challenger and outgoing town clerk James Altadonna Jr. with 58.5 percent of the votes. Altadonna finished with 23,922 votes in his favor. The 70th supervisor in town history, Saladino was elected to his second full term.

“Thank you, Town of Oyster Bay,” Saladino wrote on Facebook, using the hashtag #MovingOysterBayForward.

In the council races, Republicans held on strong, as incumbent Steven Labriola got the most votes with 32,751, followed by newcomers Vicki Walsh (31,881 votes) and Laura Maier (31,696). They beat out Democrats Erin Guida (23,737), Melissa McCardle (23,594), Ned Newhouse (22,893) and libertarian Howard Rabin (726).

Incumbent Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury) cruised to a victory over Republican Timothy Jenks, tallying 8,670 votes. Lafazan received more than 68 percent of the votes after a historic campaign that featured more than 75 interns.

“To those who cast your votes for me, I am humbled beyond measure to have earned your confidence,” Lafazan said in a newsletter after the election. “And to all young people who watched our campaign, please remember that no matter how old you are, your voice is powerful beyond measure should you have the courage to speak out for what you believe in.”

The 25-year-old, who is the youngest politician in Nassau County, continues to see a rise in his popularity, largely thanks to the passage of several major bills, including one on food safety and received major funding to revitalize local parks.

In the town clerk race, Republican Richard LaMarca beat Democrat Rachel Klein by a vote of 32,363 to 24,741, with LaMarca getting 56.7 percent of the vote. LaMarca is the president of the local civic association, a director of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce, a representative on the Nassau County Police Commissioner’s Community Council and an active participant in many other organizations.

“I’m honored and humbled to be elected your next town clerk,” LaMarca said on social media. “It’s been a fantastic experience meeting the hardworking residents of our town, from Oyster Bay to Massapequa, and everywhere in between.”

Lastly, in the receiver of taxes race, Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravato took down Democrat George Hignell by a 33,105 to 23,870 margin, with Pravato getting 58.1 percent of the vote. Pravato has served six years as mayor of the village and is also a member of the Sons of Italy, a past president of the Lions Club and congregant of the Midway Jewish Center in Plainview.