Houston Astros Fire Syosset Native During World Series

Brandon Taubman, who served assistant general manager for the Houston Astros since 2018, was fired in the middle of the World Series after making inappropriate comments to a female reporter wearing a domestic violence bracelet.

“Thank God we got [pitcher Roberto] Osuna,” Taubman shouted six times after the Astros defeated the New York Yankees on Oct. 19 in the American League Championship Series. “I’m so f—ing glad we got Osuna.”

Osuna joined the Astros in the midst of a 75-game suspension for domestic violence, the third-longest of such demerits since the MLB started punishing players for domestic violence incidents in 2015.

The Astros initially denied that Taubman’s comments were intentional and that they weren’t directed at anyone specifically. However, the team’s internal investigation revealed that he was directing his comments at not just the one reporter, but three of them. The Astros called Sports Illustrated’s initial story “misleading and completely irresponsible.”

Come Oct. 24, the Astros announced the Syosset High School Class of 2003 graduate was fired.

“During our clubhouse celebration, I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed,” Taubman said in a statement. “In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate. My overexuberance in support of a player has been misrepresented as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue.

“Those that know me know that I am a progressive member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father. I hope that those who do know me understand the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions.”

In the 2003 Syosset High School yearbook, Taubman’s senior quote reads, “If you can’t ignore an insult, top it; if you can’t top it, laugh it off; and if you can’t laugh it off, it’s probably deserved.”

Taubman headed to Houston in 2013, serving as a team-based economist. From there, he was named senior director of baseball operations before becoming the assistant general manager in 2018. In September, he signed a multi-year extension with the Astros.