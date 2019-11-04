Harold Goren Dies At 94

Harold Goren, of Wareham, MA, formerly of Taunton, MA entered into rest on Friday, Nov. 1 at the age of 94.

Dear son of the late Isadore and Jennie (Bloom) Goren. Beloved husband of Marjorie (Kraft) Goren. Loving father of Betsy Goren, David Goren and his wife Ada, and Thomas Goren and his wife Lisa. Dear brother of the late Ethelyn (Goren) Feldman. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey, Michael, A.J. and Max Goren.

Funeral services were held on Monday, November 4th at Congregation Agudath Achim, 36 Winthrop Street, Taunton, MA. Burial will follow at Lindwood Memorial Park in Randolph, MA.

The family will be sitting shiva at the Holiday Inn, 700 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA on Monday, Nov. 4, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., and on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Floor 3, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at www.alz.org or to a charity of your choice.

