Gaughran Secures Funding For Special Program

State Senator Jim Gaughran (D-Syosset) just announced that he secured a $500,000 grant for the Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf. The funding, Gaughran, said is allocated in New York State’s 2019-20 budget.

“Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf is a fantastic program that ensures deaf and hard of hearing students are given equitable access to education and learning opportunities,” Gaughran said in a statement. “The dedicated staff and administration at Mill Neck are committed to serving our children and fostering a rich academic climate. I am proud to support the great work that Mill Neck does and look forward to continuing to work with them.”

The grant will help the Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf, located at 40 Frost Mill Rd., to continue to provide programs for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. The school “is dedicated to ensuring deaf and hard of hearing individuals have equitable opportunities to learning and offers specially designed educational and vocational programs to students from across the region.”

“Grants, such as the one we received from Senator Gaughran, will help us to continue programs that New York State will not fund and we can not afford to pay any longer,” Mill Neck School for the Deaf Superintendent Fran Bogdanoff said. “We are appreciative of his support as well as his fellow state senators.”

The extra funding will not only go towards Mill Neck’s programming, but it will help daily classroom activities and American Sign Language (ASL) training for parents, which will allow them to communicate with their children.