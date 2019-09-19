Robert Seaman Elementary Holds Welcome Back Picnic

Robert Seaman Elementary School had its 2019 Welcome Back BBQ Bash on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Everyone enjoyed music from EJ The DJ, played Gaga and did crafts with Crestwood Day Camp, played soccer with trainers from Pro Touch and enjoyed a great dinner selection including Mario’s Pizza and Kabab, salads and grilled vegetables from the Persian Grill. Families and kids also received complimentary watermelon as well as popcorn and ice cream! Families caught up after a summer off while kids played, danced and laughed. A great time was shared by all Seaman families.

