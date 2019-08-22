Shabbat Under The Stars To Be Held In Jericho

Hard to believe, that it has been 12 years since Temple Or Elohim had its first “Shabbat Under the Stars” barbecue and service.

It is the first evening of the fiscal year that the congregation and community gather together as a temple family to celebrate each other and have fun together. We eat, laugh, play and see old and new friends.

You can feast on yummy chicken, turkey burgers, veggie burgers or other foods all BBQed by our own grillers. The event is open to the public and will be starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The Temple Band “Nishamah” adds to this festive occasion with music of the past, present and of a Religious Nature. There will be a Raffle drawing with some very special prizes. We honor the consolidation of the Temple Or Elohim and Community Reform Temple’s congregations consolidating and of Rabbi Judy Cohen-Rosenberg becoming our spiritual leader alongside Cantor David Katz.

The beautiful Shabbat service is led by the clergy, along with Nishamah. Make sure you stay for the service and not just the BBQ. It is something special to participate in front of the gorgeous stained-glass windows outside.

For more information about this event and other events planned, contact the synagogue at 516-433-9888 or office@templeorelohim.com

-Submitted by Temple Or Elohim, A Community Reform Congregation