Athlete Roundup: Final Round

Life as a student-athlete is not an easy one. Long practice sessions. Endless hours of training. It seems like it never ends.

But thankfully, the summer provides a break from the chaotic schedules for both parents and their children. For now, they don’t have to worry about rushing to practice or pushing off homework for a few hours.

This summer, the Tribune looks back at the stars of the region throughout the season. Athletes who were featured throughout the year excelled, partially due to their innate abilities on the court and field, as well as friends, who pick them up when they’re down.

Allison Ng, who attends Jericho High School, captured her second-straight Nassau County varsity girls badminton title this spring. Facing Great Neck South’s Kayla Wu in the county championship battle at Long Beach High School last weekend, Ng won two of three sets against Wu, 21-18, 18-21, 21-19.

Malini Rudra is by far one of the best golfers to ever step onto any course on Long Island. The Syosset High School graduate won her second-straight Nassau County title in 2019. To top it off, she also won her third-straight Women’s Metropolitan Golf Association (WMGA) Junior Girls Open title this summer.

Christian Lyons, a midfielder for the Syosset Braves, scored at least one goal in all but four matches in 2019, totaling 21 on the year. He was presented with the annual James C. Metzger Leadership Award for Nassau County high school boys lacrosse and now, he heads to Manhattan College.